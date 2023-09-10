The Dallas Cowboys (0-0) and the New York Giants (0-0) play on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in a clash of NFC East foes, and here are best bets recommendations.

When is Cowboys vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Dallas 26 - Giants 19

Dallas 26 - Giants 19 The Cowboys have a 62.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cowboys won 75% of the games last season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-3).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -166 or shorter, Dallas went 7-3 (70%).

Last season, the Giants were the underdog 12 times and won six, or 50%, of those games.

New York entered 10 games last season as the underdog by +140 or more and were 4-6 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dallas (-3)



Dallas (-3) The Cowboys were 9-7-1 against the spread last year.

Dallas had an ATS record of 6-5-1 as favorites of 3 points or more last year.

Against the spread, the Giants were 13-4-0 last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 3 points or greater, New York went 9-3 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) Dallas and New York combined to average four more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 45 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 41.9 points per game last season, 3.1 less than the point total for this game.

A total of eight of the Cowboys' games last season hit the over.

In Giants games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

