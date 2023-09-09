The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) visit the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) at the Alamodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UTSA ranks 59th in total offense (417 yards per game) and 70th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) this year. From an offensive standpoint, Texas State is compiling 42 points per game (30th-ranked). It ranks 95th in the FBS defensively (31 points given up per game).

UTSA vs. Texas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Texas State Key Statistics

UTSA Texas State 417 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (58th) 334 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (109th) 208 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (72nd) 209 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (32nd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 209 yards (209 ypg) on 18-of-36 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions this season. He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 16 times for 103 yards (103 per game), scoring one time.

Joshua Cephus' 123 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled nine receptions and one touchdown.

Houston Thomas has caught one pass for 20 yards (20 yards per game) this year.

Dan Dishman has compiled one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17 yards per game.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has put up 298 passing yards, or 298 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.3% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 18 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball six times for 83 yards (83 per game) with one touchdown.

Calvin Hill has run for 53 yards across 19 carries.

Joey Hobert has totaled six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 105 (105 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Kole Wilson has put together a 65-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on six targets.

Ashtyn Hawkins' five catches (on eight targets) have netted him 58 yards (58 ypg).

