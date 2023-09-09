Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Texas State Bobcats and UTSA Roadrunners go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bobcats. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on UTSA vs. Texas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UTSA vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas State (+14) Under (66.5) Texas State 35, UTSA 17

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 84.6%.

The Roadrunners are winless against the spread this season.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, seven higher than the average total in UTSA games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats have covered the only spread they have faced this year (1-0-0).

Texas State is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

One of the Bobcats' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average total in Texas State games this season is 7.5 fewer points than the point total of 66.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roadrunners vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 14 17 -- -- 14 17 Texas State 42 31 -- -- 42 31

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.