The UTEP Miners (1-1) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northwestern ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (7 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 76th with 24 points allowed per contest. UTEP ranks 94th in the FBS with 21 points per game on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 15.5 points allowed per contest on defense.

UTEP vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

City: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Ryan Field

UTEP vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

UTEP Northwestern 393.5 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (128th) 291.5 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285 (47th) 242.5 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 12 (130th) 151 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (91st) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 302 yards on 64.3% passing while recording three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 35 yards .

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 39 carries for 228 yards, or 114 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has racked up 143 yards (on 22 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi leads his squad with 108 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith has caught nine passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (43.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Zach Fryar's two catches (on four targets) have netted him 25 yards (12.5 ypg).

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 169 passing yards for Northwestern, completing 55.6% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Brendan Sullivan has 11 rushing yards on four carries.

This season, Cam Porter has carried the ball six times for 8 yards (8 per game), while also racking up 26 yards through the air .

Cam Johnson's leads his squad with 45 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of 10 targets).

A.J. Henning has caught four passes for 42 yards (42 yards per game) this year.

