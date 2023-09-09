The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Alabama has been firing on all cylinders this season, as they rank ninth-best in scoring offense (56.0 points per game) and 16th-best in scoring defense (7.0 points allowed per game). With 37.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas ranks 50th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 28th, giving up 10.0 points per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Texas vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Texas Alabama 458.0 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.0 (64th) 176.0 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.0 (18th) 158.0 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.0 (40th) 300.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (71st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 260 yards on 63.3% passing while recording three touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 12 yards with one score.

Jaydon Blue has rushed for 55 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 52 yards (on 12 carries), while also grabbing two passes for 42 yards and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has collected seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 90 (90 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times.

Jordan Whittington has racked up 47 receiving yards (47 yards per game) on four receptions.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has racked up 44 reciving yards (44 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has been a dual threat for Alabama so far this season. He has 194 passing yards, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 48 yards (48 ypg) on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Jase McClellan has carried the ball 10 times for 39 yards (39 per game) and one touchdown.

Isaiah Bond's 76 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected five receptions and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton has reeled in three passes while averaging 62 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Amari Niblack's two catches are good enough for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Texas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.