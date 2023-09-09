The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Oregon has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking best in total offense (729 yards per game) and 13th-best in total defense (200 yards allowed per game). With 33 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Texas Tech ranks 63rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 102nd, surrendering 35 points per game.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Texas Tech Oregon 431 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 729 (9th) 320 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (12th) 93 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 348 (5th) 338 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 381 (11th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech this season. He has 338 passing yards (338 per game) while completing 66% of his passes. He's tossed three touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 36 yards (36 ypg) on 15 carries.

Tahj Brooks has run for 39 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jerand Bradley paces his squad with 88 receiving yards on eight receptions with one touchdown.

Myles Price has put up a 65-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on eight targets.

Jordan Brown has racked up 51 reciving yards (51 ypg) this season.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 287 yards (287 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 85.2% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes this season.

Mar'Keise Irving has racked up 119 yards on four carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 30 yards (30 per game).

Jordan James has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 86 yards (86 per game) with three touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 106 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of nine targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put together a 100-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes on seven targets.

Tez Johnson has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three throws.

