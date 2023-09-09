The Texas State Bobcats (1-0) visit the UTSA Roadrunners (0-1) at the Alamodome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UTSA ranks 25th-worst in scoring offense (14 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 54th with 17 points allowed per contest. Texas State has been struggling defensively, ranking 12th-worst with 524 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 441 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

Texas State vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Texas State vs. UTSA Key Statistics

Texas State UTSA 441 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417 (70th) 524 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (63rd) 143 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (35th) 298 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (79th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley leads Texas State with 298 yards on 22-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 18 rushing yards (18 ypg) on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ismail Mahdi has rushed for 83 yards on six carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Calvin Hill has run for 53 yards across 19 attempts.

Joey Hobert's 105 receiving yards (105 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six catches on eight targets with one touchdown.

Kole Wilson has collected 65 receiving yards (65 yards per game) on five receptions.

Ashtyn Hawkins' eight targets have resulted in five grabs for 58 yards.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris leads UTSA with 209 yards (209 ypg) on 18-of-36 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions this season. He also has 45 rushing yards on nine carries.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Joshua Cephus' 123 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has registered nine catches and one touchdown.

Houston Thomas has caught one pass for 20 yards (20 yards per game) this year.

Dan Dishman has a total of 17 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

