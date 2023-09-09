The Toledo Rockets (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo is averaging 416 yards per game on offense, which ranks 61st in the FBS. On defense, the Rockets rank 87th, allowing 374 yards per game. With 34 points per game on offense, Texas Southern ranks 32nd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 78th, allowing 37 points per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Texas Southern vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Texas Southern Toledo 486 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (72nd) 455 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (77th) 200 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186 (47th) 286 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (69th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body has thrown for 286 yards (286 ypg) to lead Texas Southern, completing 47.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 64 yards (64 ypg) on 10 carries.

LaDarius Owens is his team's leading rusher with eight carries for 104 yards, or 104 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Quaydarius Davis has racked up 120 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

AJ Bennett has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 72 yards (72 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jyrin Johnson has racked up 64 reciving yards (64 ypg) this season.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 230 yards (230 ypg) on 20-of-36 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 75 rushing yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jacquez Stuart has 82 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Junior Vandeross III's leads his squad with 80 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of 13 targets).

Jerjuan Newton has reeled in five passes while averaging 51 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Adam Beale has been the target of four passes and racked up three receptions for 42 yards, an average of 42 yards per contest.

