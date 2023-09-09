The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) face the Miami Hurricanes (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Aggies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 51 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Texas A&M has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Miami (FL) has covered once in one games with a spread this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

