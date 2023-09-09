The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) host the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best by allowing just 222 yards per game. The offense ranks 63rd (411 yards per game). Miami (FL)'s defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks sixth-best in the FBS with 3 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 38 points per game, which ranks 42nd.

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Texas A&M Miami (FL) 411 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (39th) 222 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (20th) 134 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 250 (19th) 277 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243 (64th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has racked up 236 yards (236 ypg) on 18-of-23 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 22 rushing yards (22 ypg) on three carries.

Amari Daniels has 51 rushing yards on seven carries.

This season, Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball six times for 26 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart's leads his squad with 115 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has caught six passes for 74 yards (74 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Ainias Smith has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three passes.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 201 yards on 17-of-22 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball nine times for 90 yards (90 per game) with one touchdown.

Mark Fletcher has racked up nine carries and totaled 76 yards with one touchdown.

Colbie Young has registered four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 79 (79 yards per game). He's been targeted four times and has one touchdown.

Xavier Restrepo has five receptions (on six targets) for a total of 68 yards (68 yards per game) this year.

Jacolby George's six targets have resulted in six grabs for 56 yards.

