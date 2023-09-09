The Tarleton State Texans (1-0) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the North Alabama Lions (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (TX) in a UAC battle.

Offensively, Tarleton State has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FCS by totaling 554.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 32nd (278.0 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored North Alabama ranks 47th in the FCS (24.0 points per game), and it is 41st on the other side of the ball (22.0 points allowed per contest).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Stephenville, Texas

Stephenville, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Tarleton State vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Tarleton State North Alabama 554.0 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (3rd) 278.0 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 386.5 (116th) 210.0 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.0 (25th) 344.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has recorded 344 yards (344.0 ypg) on 20-of-34 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Derrel Kelley III has 136 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Kayvon Britten has carried the ball 19 times for 82 yards (82.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 25 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Darius Cooper's leads his squad with 96 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six receptions (out of zero targets).

Dejuan Miller has caught two passes for 81 yards (81.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Benjamin Omayebu's six grabs have turned into 54 yards.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters leads North Alabama with 336 yards on 26-of-45 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 53 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

Jalyn Daniels is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 196 yards, or 98.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Demarcus Lacey has racked up 113 yards on 24 carries.

Takairee Kenebrew has racked up 172 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

David Florence has caught six passes and compiled 55 receiving yards (27.5 per game).

Kobe Warden has racked up 48 reciving yards (24.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tarleton State or North Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.