The SMU Mustangs (1-0) will look to upset the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 16.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. SMU matchup.

SMU vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

SMU vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline SMU Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-16.5) 68.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oklahoma (-16) 68.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Oklahoma (-16.5) 68.5 -800 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Oklahoma (-15) - -850 +575 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

SMU vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • SMU has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the AAC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

