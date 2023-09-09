The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (0-1) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-1) square off at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

SFA is averaging 30 points per game on offense, which ranks them 39th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 103rd, surrendering 48 points per game. Alcorn State is compiling 226 total yards per game on offense this season (94th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 441 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

Below in this story, we'll give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SFA vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

SFA vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

SFA Alcorn State 240 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (96th) 540 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (71st) 104 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (34th) 136 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 44 (118th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 4 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 136 passing yards for SFA, completing 58.1% of his passes and one interception this season.

Anthony Williams has 55 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

This season, Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards (51 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 17 yards through the air.

Lawton Rikel's 40 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted four times and has totaled three receptions.

Josh Thompson has caught three passes for 35 yards (35 yards per game) this year.

Khiyon Wafer's four grabs are good enough for 22 yards.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has compiled 44 yards on 55.6% passing this season.

Tyler Macon has carried the ball four times for 83 yards, with one touchdown.

Jarveon Howard has piled up 47 yards (on 13 attempts).

Malik Rodgers has racked up 26 receiving yards on one receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Niko Duffey has put up a 12-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Da'Mare Franklin has racked up 8 reciving yards (8 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed SFA or Alcorn State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.