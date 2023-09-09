The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sean Newcomb and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.
  • Grossman has had a hit in 55 of 97 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.4%).
  • He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has driven in a run in 25 games this season (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 44
.234 AVG .231
.311 OBP .330
.380 SLG .391
15 XBH 16
4 HR 4
24 RBI 17
46/20 K/BB 41/22
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen five times this season.
  • In five appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .080 against him.
