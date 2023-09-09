Robbie Grossman vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Sean Newcomb and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Athletics Player Props
|Rangers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Athletics
|Rangers vs Athletics Odds
|Rangers vs Athletics Prediction
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .232 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 55 of 97 games this season (56.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (14.4%).
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (eight of 97), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 25 games this season (25.8%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.234
|AVG
|.231
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.380
|SLG
|.391
|15
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|17
|46/20
|K/BB
|41/22
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (188 total, 1.3 per game).
- Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 30-year-old southpaw has pitched out of the bullpen five times this season.
- In five appearances this season, he has compiled a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .080 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.