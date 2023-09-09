The Rice Owls (0-1) will look to upset the Houston Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Cougars are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Rice Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Rice vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Rice Moneyline
BetMGM Houston (-9.5) 52.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Houston (-10) 52.5 -395 +310 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Houston (-9.5) 51.5 -410 +315 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Houston (-9.5) - -360 +280 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Rice vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Rice has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Owls have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • Houston has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.