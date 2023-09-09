The Rice Owls (0-1) host the Houston Cougars (1-0) at Rice Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Houston is averaging 17 points per game offensively this season (101st in the FBS), and is allowing 14 points per game (41st) on defense. Rice's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 10 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 107th with 37 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Rice vs. Houston Key Statistics

Rice Houston 176 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (98th) 458 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 417 (87th) 27 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101 (103rd) 149 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233 (68th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has put up 149 passing yards, or 149 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.8% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with two interceptions.

Dean Connors has run for 23 yards on eight carries so far this year.

Tre'Shon Devones has collected 6 yards (on one carries).

Braylen Walker's 47 receiving yards (47 yards per game) are a team high. He has two catches on three targets.

Boden Groen has four receptions (on six targets) for a total of 28 yards (28 yards per game) this year.

Luke McCaffrey's seven targets have resulted in two receptions for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 233 yards (233 ypg) on 22-of-34 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 31 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Tony Mathis has carried the ball eight times for a team-high 38 yards on the ground.

Sam Brown's team-high 106 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of six targets).

Joseph Manjack IV has caught six passes for 67 yards (67 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Matthew Golden's four receptions are good enough for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Houston or Rice gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.