On Saturday, September 9, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (76-64) host Esteury Ruiz's Oakland Athletics (44-97) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Athletics are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rangers (-225). The total is 9 runs for this game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (1-5, 7.62 ERA)

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 93 times and won 54, or 58.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Rangers have an 11-4 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Athletics have come away with 43 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 11-39 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 8th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

