Nathan Eovaldi gets the nod for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field against Lawrence Butler and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Athletics are +195 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-250). The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -250 +195 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Texas games have finished above the total six consecutive times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.9 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been the moneyline favorite 93 total times this season. They've finished 54-39 in those games.

Texas has gone 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-61-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-30 33-34 31-22 45-41 52-48 24-15

