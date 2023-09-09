The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) hit the road to square off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Prairie View A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best in the FCS by averaging 37.0 points per game. The Panthers rank 64th on defense (34.0 points allowed per game). Things have been positive for Abilene Christian on both offense and defense, as it is averaging 493.0 total yards per game (11th-best) and ceding only 190.0 total yards per game (16th-best).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on Panther Vision Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Panther Vision Network

Panther Vision Network City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Abilene Christian 455.0 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.0 (21st) 486.0 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.0 (16th) 180.0 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.0 (13th) 275.0 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (40th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has 275 pass yards for Prairie View A&M, completing 60.6% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season.

Ahmad Antoine has racked up 89 yards on 18 carries.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 67 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Jahquan Bloomfield's 76 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has registered two catches and one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller has caught four passes for 58 yards (58.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has been the target of four passes and compiled four grabs for 45 yards, an average of 45.0 yards per contest.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has thrown for 219 yards (219.0 ypg) while completing 64% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 83 yards on 10 carries so far this year.

Jay'Veon Sunday has racked up 14 carries and totaled 76 yards with one touchdown.

Blayne Taylor leads his team with 75 receiving yards on four receptions.

Taelyn Williams has put together a 42-yard season so far. He's caught two passes on two targets.

Rovaughn Banks Jr.'s four catches (on four targets) have netted him 38 yards (38.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

