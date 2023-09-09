The North Texas Mean Green (0-1) play the Florida International Panthers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The Mean Green are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Florida International matchup.

North Texas vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

North Texas vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

North Texas vs. Florida International Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida International has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.

The Panthers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

