The Florida International Panthers (1-1) host the North Texas Mean Green (0-1) at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

North Texas has the 94th-ranked scoring offense this year (21 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 58 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Florida International is compiling 15.5 points per game (107th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FBS on defense (17 points allowed per game).

North Texas vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

North Texas vs. Florida International Key Statistics

North Texas Florida International 225 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (44th) 669 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.5 (128th) 41 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (105th) 184 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148 (111th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 2 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Stone Earle has 174 yards passing for North Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Johnson has racked up 34 yards on six carries.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball seven times for 16 yards (16 per game).

Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 122 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of six targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has hauled in four receptions totaling 27 yards so far this campaign.

Xzavior Kautai has hauled in one catch for 12 yards, an average of 12 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 292 yards on 15-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Shomari Lawrence has run for 165 yards on 22 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Antonio Patterson has racked up 10 carries and totaled 33 yards with one touchdown.

Kris Mitchell has racked up 203 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Dean Patterson has put up an 84-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on 11 targets.

Jalen Bracey's one catch (on seven targets) has netted him 5 yards (2.5 ypg).

