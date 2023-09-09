How to Watch the North Texas vs. Florida International Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The Florida International Panthers (1-1) host the North Texas Mean Green (0-1) at Riccardo Silva Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
North Texas has the 94th-ranked scoring offense this year (21 points per game), and has been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 58 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Florida International is compiling 15.5 points per game (107th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FBS on defense (17 points allowed per game).
See more info below.
North Texas vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
North Texas vs. Florida International Key Statistics
|North Texas
|Florida International
|225 (122nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|243.5 (44th)
|669 (122nd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|412.5 (128th)
|41 (125th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|95.5 (105th)
|184 (93rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|148 (111th)
|3 (104th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|4 (124th)
|2 (29th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|3 (9th)
North Texas Stats Leaders
- Stone Earle has 174 yards passing for North Texas, completing 63.2% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season.
- Isaiah Johnson has racked up 34 yards on six carries.
- Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball seven times for 16 yards (16 per game).
- Jay Maclin's leads his squad with 122 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four catches (out of six targets) and scored two touchdowns.
- Roderic Burns has hauled in four receptions totaling 27 yards so far this campaign.
- Xzavior Kautai has hauled in one catch for 12 yards, an average of 12 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
Florida International Stats Leaders
- Keyone Jenkins leads Florida International with 292 yards on 15-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- Shomari Lawrence has run for 165 yards on 22 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.
- Antonio Patterson has racked up 10 carries and totaled 33 yards with one touchdown.
- Kris Mitchell has racked up 203 receiving yards on 10 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Dean Patterson has put up an 84-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on 11 targets.
- Jalen Bracey's one catch (on seven targets) has netted him 5 yards (2.5 ypg).
