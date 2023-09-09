Leody Taveras and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Oakland Athletics and Sean Newcomb on September 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Athletics Starter: Sean Newcomb
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras has 29 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .266.
  • Taveras has picked up a hit in 77 of 123 games this season, with multiple hits 33 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (11 of 123), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38 games this season (30.9%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this season (35.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 63
.274 AVG .258
.313 OBP .302
.451 SLG .399
22 XBH 22
8 HR 4
31 RBI 28
54/11 K/BB 50/16
8 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 188 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Newcomb will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 30-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of five appearances so far.
  • In his five appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .080 against him. He has a 1.13 ERA and averages 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
