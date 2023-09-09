The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) visit the Northern Colorado Bears (0-1) at Nottingham Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Northern Colorado is totaling 11.0 points per game on offense this year (88th in the FCS), and is surrendering 31.0 points per game (58th) on the other side of the ball. Incarnate Word ranks 60th with 308.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 69th with 423.0 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greeley, Colorado

Greeley, Colorado Venue: Nottingham Field

Incarnate Word vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Incarnate Word Northern Colorado 308.0 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.0 (112th) 423.0 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493.0 (89th) 63.0 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.0 (92nd) 245.0 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 106.0 (105th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Incarnate Word Stats Leaders

Zach Calzada leads Incarnate Word with 245 yards on 18-of-31 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season.

Tre Siggers is his team's leading rusher with 12 carries for 39 yards, or 39.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Siggers has also chipped in with two catches for 19 yards.

Jarrell Wiley has run for 11 yards across seven carries.

Brandon Porter paces his team with 94 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Caleb Chapman has put up a 72-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Jaelin Campbell's five targets have resulted in four grabs for 42 yards.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has thrown for 106 yards (106.0 ypg) to lead Northern Colorado, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season.

David Afari has racked up 56 yards on 11 carries.

This season, Darius Stewart has carried the ball four times for 30 yards (30.0 per game).

Blake Haggerty's leads his squad with 30 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five catches (out of five targets).

Alec Pell has caught four passes for 27 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jordan Riles has been the target of two passes and hauled in two grabs for 27 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest.

