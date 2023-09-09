Auburn vs. Cal: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The California Golden Bears (1-0) will look to upset the Auburn Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Cal matchup in this article.
Auburn vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
Auburn vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-6.5)
|54.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|Auburn (-6.5)
|54.5
|-250
|+205
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-6.5)
|54.5
|-255
|+205
|Tipico
|Auburn (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+200
Auburn vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Auburn has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Cal has won all one of its games against the spread this year.
Auburn & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Auburn
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Cal
|To Win the Pac-12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
