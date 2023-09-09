Amy Yang will be among those at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Amy Yang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Yang has scored under par six times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Yang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times.

Yang has finished in the top five once in her past five tournaments.

She has made the cut in four of her past five appearances.

Yang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 30 -3 278 0 15 3 3 $1.1M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,515 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Kenwood Country Club has a recent scoring average of -5.

Courses that Yang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,581 yards, 66 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Yang's Last Time Out

Yang finished in the 28th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was good enough to land her in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Yang shot better than 90% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Yang shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Yang carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Yang recorded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that last competition, Yang had a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Yang ended the AIG Women’s Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Yang finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

