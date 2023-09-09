The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Prairie View A&M ranks 64th in scoring defense this season (34 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 23rd-best in the FCS with 37 points per game. Abilene Christian ranks 37th in the FCS with 31 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up only 11 points per game.

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to view this game on Panther Vision Network.

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Panther Vision Network

Panther Vision Network City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Prairie View A&M 493 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455 (27th) 190 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486 (87th) 268 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180 (35th) 225 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has compiled 219 yards on 64% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has carried the ball 10 times for 83 yards.

Jay'Veon Sunday has taken 14 carries and totaled 76 yards with one touchdown.

Blayne Taylor has collected four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 75 (75 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Taelyn Williams has recorded 42 receiving yards (42 yards per game) on two receptions.

Rovaughn Banks Jr.'s four targets have resulted in four grabs for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 275 yards (275 ypg) to lead Prairie View A&M, completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Ahmad Antoine, has carried the ball 18 times for 89 yards (89 per game).

Caleb Johnson has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 67 yards (67 per game) with one touchdown.

Jahquan Bloomfield's leads his squad with 76 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on two receptions (out of two targets) and scored one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller has hauled in four receptions totaling 58 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has a total of 45 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes.

