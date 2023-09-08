Xinyu Wang will play Yulia Putintseva next in the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Wang currently is +700 (best odds in the field) to win it all at Utsubo Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Wang at the 2023 WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-17

September 9-17 Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center

Utsubo Tennis Center Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wang's Next Match

Wang will face Putintseva in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14 at 10:45 PM ET, after getting past Himeno Sakatsume in the last round 6-4, 6-2.

Wang has current moneyline odds of -140 to win her next match against Putintseva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Wang? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Wang Stats

Wang is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 184-ranked Sakatsume in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Wang is 26-21 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wang has gone 21-15.

Wang, over the past year, has played 47 matches across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.

In her 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wang has played 23.1 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wang has won 64.6% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.

Wang has been victorious in 66.8% of her service games on hard courts and 35.4% of her return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.