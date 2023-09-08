Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers will try to outdo Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+195). An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -250 +195 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In five straight games, Texas and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that stretch being nine runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have gone 54-38 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Texas has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times this season for a 70-61-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-29 33-34 31-22 45-40 52-47 24-15

