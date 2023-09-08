As we head into Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable pitchers for each contest. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Pirates (Mitch Keller) against the Braves (Bryce Elder).

Read on to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for September 8.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-7) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will look to Jameson Taillon (7-9) when the clubs meet on Friday.

ARI: Gallen CHC: Taillon
29 (178.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (127.1 IP)
3.48 ERA 5.73
9.4 K/9 8.0

Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (10-9) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-7) when the clubs face off on Friday.

SEA: Kirby TB: Bradley
26 (159.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (79.2 IP)
3.39 ERA 5.31
8.2 K/9 12.0

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-2) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

STL: Rom CIN: Abbott
3 (13.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (95 IP)
7.24 ERA 3.22
7.2 K/9 9.9

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (6-7) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Reese Olson (3-6) for the game between the teams Friday.

CHW: Clevinger DET: Olson
19 (101.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (79.1 IP)
3.90 ERA 4.65
7.7 K/9 9.0

Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-4) to the bump as they take on the Phillies, who will look to Cristopher Sanchez (2-3) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

MIA: Pérez PHI: Sanchez
16 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (75 IP)
2.86 ERA 3.48
10.9 K/9 8.3

Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the bump as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (7-10) when the teams play on Friday.

LAD: Sheehan WSH: Gore
9 (42.1 IP) Games/IP 26 (132.1 IP)
5.31 ERA 4.28
7.7 K/9 10.0

Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-5) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will look to Luis Severino (4-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

MIL: Rea NYY: Severino
21 (104.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (85.1 IP)
5.07 ERA 6.75
7.8 K/9 7.8

Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Collin Snider (0-0) to the bump as they play the Blue Jays, who will counter with Yusei Kikuchi (9-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.

KC: Snider TOR: Kikuchi
10 (10.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (143.2 IP)
4.22 ERA 3.63
4.2 K/9 9.5

Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (10-6) to the hill as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Tanner Houck (4-8) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

BAL: Bradish BOS: Houck
25 (139.2 IP) Games/IP 16 (81.2 IP)
3.03 ERA 5.07
8.8 K/9 8.3

Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (11-8) to the mound as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Elder (11-4) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

PIT: Keller ATL: Elder
28 (169.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (155.1 IP)
3.93 ERA 3.42
9.9 K/9 6.4

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Jordan Montgomery (8-10) when the clubs play on Friday.

OAK: Blackburn TEX: Montgomery
17 (89.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (156 IP)
4.01 ERA 3.46
9.0 K/9 8.0

Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (10-7) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Dallas Keuchel (1-1) when the clubs face off Friday.

NYM: Senga MIN: Keuchel
25 (143.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (21.1 IP)
3.08 ERA 5.06
11.1 K/9 3.4

Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (12-9) to the bump as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (10-10) for the matchup between the clubs Friday.

SD: Snell HOU: Brown
28 (155 IP) Games/IP 26 (137 IP)
2.55 ERA 4.60
11.7 K/9 10.3

Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (6-7) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Griffin Canning (7-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Friday.

CLE: Allen LAA: Canning
21 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (104.2 IP)
3.77 ERA 4.30
8.6 K/9 10.1

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (2-1) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the clubs play on Friday.

COL: Blach SF: Harrison
15 (54 IP) Games/IP 3 (15.1 IP)
4.33 ERA 4.70
4.7 K/9 12.3

