The Seattle Storm (11-27) will visit Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (20-18) at College Park Center on Friday, September 8. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this game following a 94-93 loss against New York. The Wings' leading scorer was Sabally, who wound up with 27 points, four assists and two steals. Seattle lost to Atlanta 79-68 in their last game. Jewell Loyd (26 PTS, 32 FG%) ended the game as Seattle's top scorer.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Wings vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-550 to win)

Wings (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+400 to win)

Storm (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-10.5)

Wings (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wings Season Stats

Because of the Wings' defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 84.9 points allowed per game, they've been forced to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league posting 87.2 points per game.

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for Dallas, who is averaging 38.6 rebounds per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 32.3 rebounds per contest (best).

The Wings rank fifth in the WNBA with 19.9 assists per contest.

So far this season, Dallas is committing 12.9 turnovers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown. Meanwhile, they are draining 6.8 treys per game (seventh-ranked in league).

In terms of threes, Dallas' defense is coming up short, as it ranks third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.2 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.9%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Wings Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 season, the Wings are scoring 0.3 more points per home game on average than on the road (87.4 at home, 87.1 on the road), and are also conceding 2.9 more points per home game compared to road games (86.4 at home, 83.5 on the road).

In home games, Dallas averages 38.8 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 31.4, while on the road it averages 38.4 per game and allows 33.3.

The Wings average 20.7 assists per home game, 1.6 more than their road game average in 2023 (19.1). In 2023, Dallas has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (13.7 turnovers per game at home versus 12.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (13.2 per game at home versus 13.9 on the road).

In 2023 the Wings average 6.1 made three-pointers at home and 7.5 away, while making 28.8% from deep at home compared to 34.1% away.

In 2023 Dallas averages 8.8 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.5 away, while allowing 36.5% shooting from distance at home compared to 35.1% away.

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have been favored on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 16-10 in those games.

The Wings have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Dallas' record against the spread is 19-18-0.

Dallas has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wings have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.