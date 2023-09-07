Following a campaign in which he recorded 66.4 fantasy points (67th among WRs), the Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup is being drafted as the 66th wide receiver off the board this summer (180th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Gallup on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Michael Gallup Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 66.40 88.16 - Overall Rank 193 163 180 Position Rank 67 55 66

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Michael Gallup 2022 Stats

A year ago, Gallup grabbed 39 passes on his way to 424 receiving yards and four TDs.

In Week 13 last season versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gallup posted a season-high 14.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 23 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep Gallup and the Dallas Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michael Gallup 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Commanders 8.4 3 2 24 1 Week 5 @Rams 4.4 5 4 44 0 Week 6 @Eagles 1.8 7 2 18 0 Week 7 Lions 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 4.9 6 4 49 0 Week 10 @Packers 3.5 7 4 35 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.1 4 3 41 0 Week 12 Giants 6.3 8 5 63 0 Week 13 Colts 14.3 7 4 23 2 Week 14 Texans 4.0 6 2 40 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 16 Eagles 9.6 7 4 36 1 Week 17 @Titans 3.9 4 3 39 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.0 6 1 10 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 10.6 6 5 46 1 Divisional @49ers 0.0 3 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.