On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .276 with 37 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 79 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 103 of 137 games this year (75.2%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 49 games this season (35.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this season (44.5%), including 16 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 67 .283 AVG .270 .369 OBP .372 .480 SLG .393 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 73/36 K/BB 64/43 1 SB 0

