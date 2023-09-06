There is no shortage of excitement on today's MLB schedule, including the Houston Astros taking on the Texas Rangers.

Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 67 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.274 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -180 +152 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (66-73) play the Minnesota Twins (73-66)

The Twins will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI)

José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 72 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.231 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (75-64) play the San Francisco Giants (70-69)

The Giants will hit the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.319 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.319 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 21 HR, 51 RBI)

CHC Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -144 +122 10.5

The Oakland Athletics (42-97) host the Toronto Blue Jays (77-62)

The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.249 AVG, 3 HR, 40 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 21 HR, 82 RBI)

TOR Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -175 +148 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) play the Colorado Rockies (51-87)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 67 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.248 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -216 +178 9.5

The San Diego Padres (66-74) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (76-62)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI) PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.192 AVG, 40 HR, 89 RBI)

PHI Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -117 -102 8

The Cincinnati Reds (73-68) play the Seattle Mariners (77-61)

The Mariners will take to the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.267 AVG, 20 HR, 76 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.285 AVG, 27 HR, 93 RBI)

SEA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -165 +141 10.5

The Miami Marlins (71-67) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-53)

The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 61 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 61 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.314 AVG, 38 HR, 99 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -160 +135 9

The Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) face the Boston Red Sox (72-67)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)

Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI) BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.285 AVG, 22 HR, 91 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -164 +140 8

The New York Yankees (69-69) host the Detroit Tigers (63-75)

The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 60 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 60 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)

NYY Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -170 +143 8.5

The Washington Nationals (62-77) play host to the New York Mets (64-74)

The Mets will take to the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 23 HR, 74 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 26 HR, 82 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -126 +105 10.5

The Atlanta Braves (90-47) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78)

The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 32 HR, 86 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.332 AVG, 32 HR, 86 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.271 AVG, 26 HR, 87 RBI)

ATL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -299 +241 9

The Kansas City Royals (44-96) play the Chicago White Sox (53-86)

The White Sox will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 28 HR, 85 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 35 HR, 71 RBI)

KC Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -120 +100 9.5

The Texas Rangers (76-62) play host to the Houston Astros (79-61)

The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 20 HR, 82 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.272 AVG, 20 HR, 82 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.290 AVG, 26 HR, 99 RBI)

TEX Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -120 +100 8.5

The Los Angeles Angels (64-75) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (87-51)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 17 HR, 67 RBI)

BAL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -130 +110 8.5

