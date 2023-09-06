Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.512 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .288.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 43 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 21.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 25 games this season (38.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (41.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|28
|.295
|AVG
|.278
|.381
|OBP
|.381
|.566
|SLG
|.536
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|19
|38/17
|K/BB
|24/15
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (174 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.