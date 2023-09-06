Josh Smith, with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, September 6 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .196 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 40.6% of his games this season (26 of 64), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 7.8% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 28.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Astros

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 29
.153 AVG .233
.282 OBP .340
.264 SLG .384
4 XBH 7
2 HR 3
4 RBI 5
25/10 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 174 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.