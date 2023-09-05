The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .270 with 26 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

In 67.6% of his games this year (71 of 105), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 105), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven in a run in 42 games this year (40.0%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 50 .276 AVG .265 .330 OBP .322 .531 SLG .381 27 XBH 14 11 HR 4 41 RBI 36 41/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings