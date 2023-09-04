After batting .276 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 4:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .238 with 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (55 of 94), with at least two hits 14 times (14.9%).

In 8.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 25 games this year (26.6%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .245 AVG .231 .316 OBP .330 .397 SLG .391 15 XBH 16 4 HR 4 24 RBI 17 44/18 K/BB 41/22 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings