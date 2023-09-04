Marcus Semien vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcus Semien (hitting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.451) thanks to 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 101 of 136 games this season, with multiple hits 44 times.
- He has homered in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 55 games this year (40.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 76 of 136 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|67
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.346
|OBP
|.344
|.475
|SLG
|.428
|32
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|36/31
|K/BB
|53/30
|8
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- France (10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .260 batting average against him.
