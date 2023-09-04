Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .558 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, September 4 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 127 hits and an OBP of .402 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has gotten at least one hit in 78.5% of his games this season (73 of 93), with multiple hits 38 times (40.9%).
- He has homered in 25 games this year (26.9%), homering in 6.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 45 games this year (48.4%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (19.4%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|41
|.353
|AVG
|.322
|.427
|OBP
|.373
|.711
|SLG
|.557
|38
|XBH
|23
|17
|HR
|9
|46
|RBI
|35
|35/27
|K/BB
|35/16
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- France (10-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
