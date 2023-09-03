The Texas Rangers hope to stop their three-game losing run versus the Minnesota Twins (71-65), on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (8-7) versus the Twins and Kenta Maeda (3-7).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.69 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (8-7) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 24 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

The Twins are sending Maeda (3-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has a 4.69 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Maeda is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.

Maeda will try to record his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.