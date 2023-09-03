Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Twins on September 3, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Carlos Correa and others on the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins before their matchup at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday at Globe Life Field.
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jon Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Gray Stats
- Jon Gray (8-7) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 25th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.
- In 24 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.199 WHIP ranks 25th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 39th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 22
|4.0
|7
|5
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|5
|3
|6
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 153 hits with 33 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.344/.453 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI (125 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .338/.402/.643 slash line on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 2
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 58 RBI (105 total hits).
- He has a .224/.305/.390 slash line on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 90 hits with 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI.
- He has a .254/.322/.485 slash line so far this season.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 2
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
