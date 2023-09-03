Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (75-60) against the Minnesota Twins (71-65) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 3.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.69 ERA).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream:

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 90 times and won 53, or 58.9%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 33 of its 57 games, or 57.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 746 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Rangers Schedule