How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 3
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace square off for one of many compelling matchups on the Premier League slate on Sunday.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of Sunday's Premier League action.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0-2) travels to play Crystal Palace (1-1-1) at Selhurst Park in Leicester.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Crystal Palace (+100)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+295)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Liverpool FC vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa (2-0-1) is on the road to match up with Liverpool FC (2-1-0) at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-150)
- Underdog: Aston Villa (+350)
- Draw: (+360)
Watch Arsenal FC vs Manchester United
Manchester United (2-0-1) is on the road to play Arsenal FC (2-1-0) at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-135)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+340)
- Draw: (+310)
