The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.265 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .268 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Heim has had a hit in 69 of 103 games this season (67.0%), including multiple hits 27 times (26.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.8% of his games this season, Heim has tallied at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .272 AVG .265 .328 OBP .322 .527 SLG .381 25 XBH 14 11 HR 4 41 RBI 36 41/15 K/BB 34/16 0 SB 2

