Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

ESPN

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Javier Stats

Cristian Javier (9-2) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 26th start of the season.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Javier has started 25 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Aug. 28 4.0 6 4 4 4 6 vs. Red Sox Aug. 21 5.0 7 3 3 3 3 at Marlins Aug. 15 4.2 6 5 4 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 9 5.0 4 2 2 3 3 at Yankees Aug. 3 4.2 4 3 3 4 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 142 hits with 31 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashing .291/.373/.514 on the year.

Tucker has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 23 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 77 walks and 90 RBI (139 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .264/.364/.445 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 31 home runs, 62 walks and 58 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .265/.392/.627 on the season.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Astros Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

