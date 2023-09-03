Adolis García vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .247 with 25 doubles, 33 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 100th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- In 22.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 56 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored a run in 64 games this year, with multiple runs 25 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.280
|AVG
|.216
|.366
|OBP
|.290
|.607
|SLG
|.394
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|41
|66/29
|K/BB
|87/27
|3
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Maeda (3-7) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
