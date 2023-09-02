The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) play the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread last season.

The Roadrunners were 5-6 ATS last season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Houston covered five times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year, the Cougars had an ATS record of 3-1.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400

