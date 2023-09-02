The UTSA Roadrunners (0-0) play the Houston Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Roadrunners favored by 2 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Houston matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Game Info

UTSA vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Houston Betting Trends

UTSA covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread last season.

The Roadrunners covered the spread five times last season (5-6 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Houston compiled a 5-8-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cougars covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

UTSA & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

UTSA To Win the AAC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 Houston To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

