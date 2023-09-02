Texas vs. Rice: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 11 Texas Longhorns (0-0) square off against the Rice Owls (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 35.5 points. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Rice matchup.
Texas vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Texas vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-35.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-35)
|59
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Texas (-35.5)
|59.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Texas (-35)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Texas vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Longhorns were favored by 35.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.
- Rice compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record last season.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|To Win the Big 12
|-110
|Bet $110 to win $100
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.