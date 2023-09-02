Texas Tech vs. Wyoming: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) will look to upset the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Red Raiders are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 14 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Wyoming matchup.
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-600
|+440
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+425
|-588
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Texas Tech (-14)
|-
|-600
|+450
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Texas Tech vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Texas Tech compiled a 7-5-1 ATS record last year.
- The Red Raiders won their only game last season when playing as at least 14-point favorites.
- Wyoming went 6-6-1 ATS last year.
- When playing as at least 14-point underdogs last season, the Cowboys had an ATS record of 3-2.
Texas Tech & Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big 12
|+1000
|Bet $100 to win $1000
|Wyoming
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
